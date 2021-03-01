SFA awaiting decision from Scottish Government on when football below the Championship can restart

The SFA say they are waiting for a “final decision” from the Scottish Government on when the leagues below the Championship can restart.

Part-time professional football below the second tier, including SPFL Leagues One and Two, the Highland and Lowland Leagues and the top two tiers of the domestic women’s game, have been on hold since January 12.

Over the weekend, national clinical director Jason Leitch raised hopes talks between clubs and the football authorities, and then the football authorities and Government, were nearing a positive outcome.

On the discussions, an SFA statement this afternoon said: “A series of discussions have taken place via video conference with all leagues affected by the suspension, to establish the measures and protocols under which each might resume their competitions.

“This information has been shared with the Scottish Government and, while it has been positively received, we await a final decision from ministers.”

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA president, added: “We are grateful to all leagues, clubs and participants affected by the temporary suspension for their patience and understanding during this period of uncertainty. They have played their part in keeping the nation safe and restricting the potential spread of the virus.

“I would also like to thank the representatives from those leagues and clubs, who have been proactive and collaborative in giving their input into safe and sustainable plans for a to return to competition.

“These plans have already been discussed with government officials. We look forward to hearing when and in what circumstances those leagues which have been suspended can return to training and, ultimately, to playing.”