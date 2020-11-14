Scott Brown says Peterhead have belief as they go in search of Betfred Cup progression

Skipper Scott Brown says reaching the knockout stages of the League Cup would be a “massive” achievement for Peterhead.

The Blue Toon will progress to the last -6 of the tournament if they beat St Johnstone at Balmoor today.

A draw and the bonus second point for winning the penalty shoot-out would also see the Buchan side top Group C, while collecting one point for drawing and losing the shoot-out may also be enough to go through as one of the four best runners-up.

Captain Brown said: “We’ve got a decent chance, if somebody had offered us this at the start where we had to beat St Johnstone to go through we would have taken it.

“Even a draw might be good enough to go through as one of the best runners-up with nine points and, if it was a draw and we won the penalties, we’d top the group.

“Not that we’re going to play for a draw – we’ll be going out to win.

“We know it will be a tough game against a Premiership side, but we don’t see why we can’t win and we have belief in ourselves.

“It would be massive to get through. If you’d have looked at the group stage to start with people might have thought we’d be lucky to get six points and we’re sitting on eight with a game left.

“We’ve proven ourselves in the League Cup and we need to carry this form into the league, but this a free hit for us because nobody expected us to get this far, so we’ve got nothing to lose.

“If we can get something and get through it would be massive for the club.”

Peterhead scored all five penalties in their spot-kick triumph against Kelty Hearts and on Tuesday and Brown says they’ll be confident should today’s encounter go the distance.

The midfielder, 25, added: “Of course we can take confidence from the penalties we took because those penalties the other night or potentially penalties in this game could be the difference between getting through and not getting through.

“We spoke about it at Kelty in the moments before the shoot-out started, about making sure we didn’t throw any points away.”

Brown is a former St Johnstone player and this afternoon will be the first time he’s faced them since leaving in the summer of 2016.

He said: “There’s a few boys at St Johnstone that I still keep in touch with; Zander Clark, Liam Craig, Chris Kane and Liam Gordon was on loan with us as well.

“It’ll be good to see them and hopefully we can get one over them.

“It’s not about me, or me against St Johnstone, but we know all the pressure is on them, they need to come and win so they’ll come and attack us.

“I haven’t played against St Johnstone since I left, so it will be interesting do that.

“I think it’s only natural to have that feeling of wanting to prove something. For Jamie Stevenson, Paddy Boyle and Scott Hooper at Kelty it was probably the same for them.

“I don’t think you want to see you ex-clubs doing well against you and it’s probably natural to feel like that.

“But it’s a case of forgetting about that and focusing on trying to play as well as I can and trying to make sure the team plays like we have in the League Cup.”