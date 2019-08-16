Ryan ready to give his all for Blue Toon cause

Ryan Conroy has revealed he knocked back other offers to join Peterhead.

The midfielder, who can also cover at left-back, joined the Blue Toon at the start of the week following his release from Airdrieonians earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old has known Balmoor boss Jim McInally since his days as a youth breaking through at Celtic and that was important as he weighed up his options over the last few weeks.

Conroy said: “I had another three or four offers from other teams as I was leaving Airdrie.

“But I didn’t just want to sign for another club for the sake of it and pick up a wage.

“I want to make sure I give my all to the club I join and that’s why I’ve come here because I feel I can contribute a lot.

“I’ve known Jim McInally for a good few years and he’s tried to get me to come up a good few times but I’ve ended up just staying down the road.

“I’ve left Airdrie about four weeks ago, so I’ve been deciding what I want to do and whether I want to keep playing football.

“But I got in contact with Jim and he was happy enough to take me in here and I’m delighted to come up to join and get something sorted out.”

Conroy made his Peterhead debut as a sub in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Formartine United in the second round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

The former Dundee, Raith Rovers and Queen of the South player also netted a penalty in the shoot-out which the Blue Toon lost 7-6.

Conroy added: “Match fitness is something I’m maybe struggling a wee bit for just now.

“But I am normally naturally quite fit and I’ve been doing some running by myself, but it’s not the same as training and playing games.

“It was great to come up and get a game on Tuesday in the Challenge Cup.

“In terms of signing for the club everything happened quite quickly because I only really spoke to the club at the end of last week.

“I wasn’t expecting to start or anything on Tuesday but it was good to come off the bench and I enjoyed it.”

After their result in midweek Conroy hopes Peterhead’s performance improves when Dumbarton visit Balmoor on League One business tomorrow. The Sons have lost their first two league matches and were beaten 1-0 by St Mirren Colts on Tuesday.

Conroy is impressed with the quality of the Blue Toon squad and expects to make it a difficult afternoon for Dumbarton.

He said: “I think outwith Falkirk, Raith Rovers and maybe Forfar the rest of the league is of a similar standard.

“Teams don’t enjoy playing Peterhead – I know that from my time with Airdrie.

“Hopefully we can push as high as possible in the league because there is a good squad of players here.

“I know there are some boys struggling with injury, but if everyone is fit we’ve got one of the best squads in the league.

“There will need to be an improvement against Dumbarton.

“They’ve not had the best of starts to the season and won’t be wanting to lose again.

“But we’ll be ready for them, it will be a hard game and we’ll need to perform better than we did on Tuesday to get something from it.”