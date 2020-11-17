Ryan Conroy is inspired by Peterhead’s Betfred Cup form as they prepare for return to League One action

Peterhead winger Ryan Conroy has called on the Blue Toon to kick on in the league after a positive League Cup campaign.

The Buchan men took eight points from their four Group C matches, including taking the scalp of Premiership Dundee United at Tannadice.

Saturday’s defeat by St Johnstone at Balmoor ended hopes of progression to the last-16 for Jim McInally’s men.

But Conroy believes there were positives to take from the cup campaign and hopes McInally’s side can put them to good use as they look to improve their position in League 1, having won only once in their first four fixtures.

Peterhead have back-to-back home games against Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton over the next two weekends.

Conroy, 33, said: “I think in the four games we’ve never really been in trouble and the first half against Kelty was probably the worst we’ve played.

“But nobody gave us a doing in any of the games and we’ve showed that quality, so we need to take it into the league now.

“We’ve got two home games against teams roundabout us and they’re big games, so we just need to take the performances from the cup into that and we know we’re a good team that can get results.

“We might have a few players coming back which should help us as well. We’ve had a few injuries, but we need to kick on in the league and, if we play like we have been, I don’t think we’ll have any problems.”

Even at 3-0 down against top-flight St Johnstone at the weekend, the Blue Toon rallied and made the closing stages uncomfortable for the Perth side by pulling a goal back.

For younger players like Lenny Wilson, Kieran Freeman, Andrew McCarthy, Lyall Cameron and Ben Armour, Conroy believes the experience will prove to be a benefit. He added: “All the boys that have come in this season have done great.

“There’s quite a few younger players and it’s good experience for them playing against a Premiership team.

“In the first half you couldn’t really notice a difference between the quality of the teams.

“However, St Johnstone had a bit of quality at the end and they scored their two penalties, but what can you do with that?

“We kept playing right until the end and we looked fit.

“It would have been easy to make it cruise for them towards the end of the game.

But we still made it hard for them and some of the St Johnstone players said that after the game was over.”