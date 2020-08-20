Ryan Conroy can’t wait to link up with new team-mates at Peterhead

Ryan Conroy is looking forward to linking up with his new Peterhead team-mates.

As well as retaining 12 of last season’s squad, the Blue Toon have already added defender Gary MacKenzie and striker Isaac Layne to their playing pool for next term.

MacKenzie, 34, has been in Scotland squads in the past as well as playing for Rangers, Dundee, MK Dons, Blackpool, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and St Mirren.

Englishman Layne joins having had spells in Scotland with Dumbarton, Stranraer, Brechin City, Alloa Athletic and Stirling Albion.

Conroy believes both will prove to be good additions for Peterhead in the coming season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who can also play left-back, said: “I know Gary and have played against him for a good few years.

“He’s been at a number of big clubs, been in Scotland squads and had a very good career and he’s a great signing to get in. Jim McInally has done some job to sign him.

“With Isaac, playing against him last season he caused us problems every time we played Dumbarton and he’s another good one to get in the door and I’m looking forward to playing with them.”

The Blue Toon finished eighth in League One last season when the campaign was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new term kicks off on October 10 for the Buchan outfit in the Betfred Cup with their first League One fixture seven days later.

Conroy hopes the lower-league seasons can kick off when scheduled and is looking to improve on last term.

He added: “With circumstances there was nothing anyone could do about how the season ended.

“That’s not the way anybody wanted the season to end, we weren’t on the best of runs before football was stopped, but it’s still not the way you want things to end.

“We’re all keen to get back playing and want to improve this season as a team once we are able to get started.

“With the way the last couple of weeks have gone, you’re not sure what might happen when it comes to starting.

“But at least we’ve got a date just now that we can work towards.

“Hopefully things don’t get any worse and we’re able to start when planned.”

Conroy was happy to commit to Peterhead for the new season and, with other clubs releasing scores of players this summer, the former Celtic, Queen of the South, Dundee, Raith Rovers and Airdrieonians man was pleased to get the chance to stay at Balmoor.

He said: “I’m pleased to stay with Peterhead. I really enjoyed my time with the club last season before football was stopped.

“The last few months have been a worrying time for players everywhere, especially when you see other clubs letting a lot of guys go.

“But Peterhead have stuck by us and I think that’s why you see a lot of the guys showing loyalty back and staying on.”