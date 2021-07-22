Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Russell McLean benefitting from being Peterhead’s main man, says manager Jim McInally

By Jamie Durent
22/07/2021, 11:45 am
Russell McLean celebrates putting Peterhead 3-1 up against Cove.
Russell McLean looks to benefitting from being Peterhead’s main man this season, according to manager Jim McInally.

McLean returned to the club this summer and has taken the number nine jersey, scoring his first goal in the 3-1 win against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals in a two-year spell with Peterhead between 2017 and 2019, before heading to Montrose. During that time he was perhaps in the shadow of Rory McAllister, who earned a record as one of the SPFL’s best marksmen during his time at Balmoor.

McAllister left for Cove Rangers in January last year and McLean, fresh from leading Montrose into the play-offs, rejoined the Blue Toon on a one-year deal.

Something as simple as taking the number nine jersey may well have a significant impact on the towering striker’s fortunes.

McInally said: “I know it’s early doors but there’s a change in Russell. He’s obviously a couple of years older and obviously enjoys wearing the number nine jersey.

“He’s a handful, a decent player. I always knew as he got older he would get better. But it helps when you’ve got another striker up there running the channels.

“He’s got the jersey now, the one that he wanted. We were having a laugh with Rory after the game (on Saturday) and he said ‘I can’t believe you’re wearing my jersey’.

“Rory, it was always going to be hard to fill his shoes. He’s irreplaceable really. But Russell in his own right has already been here and he’s not got a lot to prove to people, as he was quite popular before.”

Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

McLean was an impressive figure against Cove, playing up front alongside Niah Payne in what has become a youthful Peterhead line-up over the last couple of seasons.

McInally added: “You can see the mistakes that they make and really, that’s why they’re here.

“With the shape that we played on Saturday, the 4-3-1-2, you need to score goals or you’ll get countered on. But you also need energy in your team.

“We have got good legs in our team and that includes the likes of Simon (Ferry). Ryan Conroy has played three games in a week; he only went in at left-back last season and he’s playing against top players.

“The experienced players are doing well and the young players have got loads of energy. Andy McCarthy is still to come back in and he’s a big loss to us.”