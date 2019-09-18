McInally: ‘Rory will bounce back after respite’

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes to see the best of captain Rory McAllister in the coming weeks.

The Blue Toon striker has had an injection which should ease pain in his ankle.

McAllister has been troubled by the ankle problem during the early part of the season, but McInally hopes his talisman will now have some respite.

If the jab is a success and eases the 32-year-old’s pain McInally believes the Buchan skipper can get back to top form.

McAllister returns from suspension for Saturday’s Balmoor clash with Clyde and McInally said: “Rory has had his injection and hopefully that will ease his pain for a few months.

“Rory’s an important player, so if he has some relief over for the next few months it will help him.

“We know that at some point he will need an operation, but we’re hoping this buys him a bit of time.

“We want to have Rory available and firing for us.

“In the two games we’ve won in League One against Forfar and Stranraer I felt he was vital to us.

“He was big and strong and a handful for defenders.

“I know Rory feels he should have been scoring goals as well, but I don’t have any problem with his contribution, his presence in our team is massive.”

Although the news about McAllister is a boost for McInally the Peterhead gaffer expects to be without defender Cammy Eadie for a couple of weeks.

The former Falkirk and Elgin player sustained a minor injury to his medial ligament during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

Eadie has operated at both right-back and centre-back this term for the Blue Toon, but McInally believes recent signing from Ayr United, David Ferguson, can fill Eadie’s boots.

Meanwhile, defender Scott Hooper is nearing a comeback from an ankle problem which has limited him to just three appearances since joining from Annan Athletic this summer.

McInally said: “Cammy tweaked his medial ligament during Saturday’s game.

“He’ll probably need a couple of weeks to recover, but the good thing is we have cover.

“David Ferguson can play right-back or potentially centre-back and Scott Hooper is also back running after his ankle problems so at least we’re not short of options.”