Rodger Morrison thanks Peterhead players and coaches who’ve agreed to forego pay during outbreak

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison has thanked players and staff for volunteering to go without pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrison has held discussions this week to try and thrash out an agreement with regards to wage cuts, with the club like most others in being without income.

Manager Jim McInally was one of the first to volunteer to sacrifice his salary, while the Blue Toon’s PFA representative Scott Brown did likewise.

The move has now been followed by the remainder of the management team and 50 per cent of the playing staff. Agreements are still to be reached with the remaining players.

Morrison said: “Jim and all my management staff have all volunteered the same and half the team as well. Sometimes it’s easier for some people – it would depend on some guys’ day jobs. If they’re relying on a wage from Peterhead it’s not so easy, so there’s no criticism there.

“I’ve got to say, to the management and 50 per cent to the team, a big thank you going forward because they’ve been so helpful. Also my PFA agent Scott Brown has worked tirelessly behind-the-scenes – another who has foregone any salary for the foreseeable future if it helps us out of this spot.”

The Blue Toon hope to tap into the government’s scheme that will provide grants to cover 80 per cent of employee’s wages, provided they remain on the payroll.

The club has already had to cut back on staff hours at Balmoor, reducing to a skeleton operation of six on reduced hours, with 30 ad-hoc staff on stand-by.