SPFL reconstruction could be positive and I see the reasons for it – Peterhead boss McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes now could be the time for league reconstruction in Scottish football.

With the game shut down and clubs wrangling over how this season should be finished, some have suggested shaking up the league structure.

Blue Toon boss McInally is keen to explore the reconstruction options.

There have been calls for three leagues of 14 or increasing the number of SPFL members and having a top flight of 16 – with two divisions of 14 below. Or keeping the structure of three leagues below the Premiership.

Scotland’s longest- serving manager McInally said: “Reconstruction could be positive and I see the reasons for it.

“Having our biggest clubs in the top league would be healthy for the game.

“Say it was 16 teams, it would be less games but you could have a split and play-offs like they have in places like Belgium.

“And if you want to go back to 12 teams just do it for one season and relegate four teams and say that’s what you’re going to do as a trial.

“If 16 teams was successful that season things could change, but it would be good to have a look at it.

“If we are going to have reconstruction let’s do it for Scottish football as a whole and get away from the interests of Celtic and Rangers being more important than everyone else.

“For me our self-interest (at Peterhead) doesn’t come into it, it would just be interesting to explore the options.

“Three leagues might be the best option or it might be four, and there are clubs in the Highland and Lowland League that could come in. This is the time to grasp the opportunity.”