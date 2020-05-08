Peterhead: Rangers “dossier” does not show any evidence of SPFL wrongdoing

Peterhead general manager Martin Johnston said the Rangers dossier did not highlight evidence of SPFL wrongdoing.

The Gers released their report into alleged wrongdoing by the league body during last month’s vote to end the Championship, League One and League Two.

Within their dossier, the Ibrox club made a number of allegations about SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and lawyer Rod McKenzie.

Rangers felt clubs weren’t given enough information about ending the season and weren’t made aware of a potential £10 million liability to broadcasters and sponsors if this term was ended prematurely.

The Gers also questioned Dundee changing their vote and the discussions that took place on the days in between.

Clubs at an EGM on Tuesday will be asked to vote on conducting a second independent inquiry into the affair.

Peterhead’s general manager Johnston said: “We can confirm we have received the documentation from Rangers.

“We have read the documentation with interest, but we can only assume any evidence itself will be forthcoming in the next few days because we haven’t seen any within the documentation.”