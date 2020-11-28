Josh Rae wants visitors to find it tough at Peterhead

Josh Rae wants Balmoor to become a fortress this season as Peterhead bid for back-to-back home wins in League One.

Forfar Athletic are the visitors today as the Blue Toon try to build on last weekend’s success against Dumbarton.

Goalkeeper Rae wants Balmoor to be a place the opposition don’t enjoy visiting.

The 20-year-old stopper said: “Winning at home is very important, you want it to be difficult for other teams to come to Peterhead.

“We don’t want other teams to enjoy coming to Peterhead to play us.

“If we can do well in home games and make it hard for teams then it gives us a good platform to do well this season.

“It’s a chance to make it two wins in a row and if we could do that it might take us into the top half.

“Making it two wins in a row would be good. The first couple of games we had in the league were quite difficult against Airdrie and Cove.

“They were tough games and we lost both of them, so if we were to come back and win three of the next four in the league I think that would be a decent start.”

Rae joined Peterhead in October and has kept three clean sheets in his seven outings so far this season.

He’s been pleased with his form up to this point and has set his sights on recording more shutouts.

The former Celtic and Leeds youth player added: “Three clean sheets in seven games isn’t bad and I feel like I’m playing OK, but hopefully that can just be the start and I can get a few more.

“I don’t set any targets in terms of how many clean sheets I’d like to keep, but obviously for goalkeepers the aim is always to get as many as you can.

“You just think about trying to do it in every game and go from there.

“If I could keep another one against Forfar that would be good, but the most important thing is that we win the game, it doesn’t really matter how we do it.”

Rae was missing for Peterhead’s League Cup double header against Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone earlier this month, but returned between the sticks last weekend in place of Lenny Wilson.

He said: “It was frustrating to miss a couple of games, but I was really happy to come straight back in and getting the clean sheet topped it off.

“I didn’t know if I would come straight back in last week, because Lenny had been playing. I’m just taking each game as it comes and trying to do the best I can.”