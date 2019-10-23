‘Pretty mad’ for modern bosses says Peterhead’s McInally as peers come under pressure

As he watches managers up and down the leagues come under increasing pressure, Scotland’s longest-serving boss Jim McInally admits the job is becoming more challenging.

In England the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino are feeling the heat – as are Tommy Wright, Paul Heckingbottom and Craig Levein in the Scottish Premiership.

Peterhead gaffer McInally has been in his role for eight years and believes management is becoming more difficult with demands for instant success from fans and a lack of understanding from club directors.

The Blue Toon have gone five games without a win in League 1.

McInally is aiming to end that run on Saturday at Dumbarton, but he knows for some a run of five games without a win would push them close to the exit door.

He said: “The relationship between the manager and the board can be important if a manager is under pressure.

“We’ve got directors that come to training every week, they see what we’re trying to do and see how hard the players work.

“At any level of football if there is a relationship there with the manager speaking to the chairman or a director of football, and they know what the manager is trying to do and can understand it, then that’s half the battle.

“Ultimately it’s a job where the fans put you under pressure and most of the time the directors fold under that pressure if you’re looking at Twitter and fans’ forums and things like that.

“These things bring pressure to directors at every level from Solskjaer at Manchester United and Pochettino at Tottenham to the lower levels.

“Football management is pretty mad. It’s getting more and more challenging.”

McInally added: “People think you don’t care, but I would imagine most supporters who are irate at a game on a Saturday can go home and sleep like a baby at night.

“But I can assure you the manager doesn’t sleep like a baby after a bad result.

“I don’t take it home with me after a game, but mentally you do.

“Last season when we were trying to win League 2 there were weeks where after we’d had a bad result I barely slept all week.

“I’m sure 99% of managers are the same. Things get in your head and you’re thinking about what you can do to halt or change things.

“You can go to bed and fall asleep, but you wake up in the night and that’s you for three hours, lying there like a zombie.

“I don’t think it’s a healthy job management and I’m glad I don’t do social media because it would be soul destroying.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to change. With social media, more pundits and more analysis, the game is looked at in more depth than ever before and it’s tough for people.

“Some clubs think they are better than they are and don’t have a realistic expectation.

“There are some jobs where you think ‘that must be torture for the manager’.”