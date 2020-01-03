Peterhead’s Simon Ferry ridicules Scottish FA as he laughs off decision to uphold controversial red card

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry’s red card against Clyde has been upheld by the Scottish FA.
The Blue Toon had appealed the controversial red, which has left Ferry with a four-game ban.
Ferry, sharing a video of the challenge for which he was dismissed on Twitter, ridiculed the beaks’ decision – saying he’d like to get “the guy deciding the appeals” on his Open Goal podcast.
A 4 game ban for this and appeal rejected based on the video 😂 not even a foul! Need the name of the guy deciding the appeals and get him on the podcast seems like he’s up for a carry on https://t.co/IUmZNhBCbo
— Si Ferry (@siferry8) January 3, 2020