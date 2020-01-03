Show Links
Peterhead’s Simon Ferry ridicules Scottish FA as he laughs off decision to uphold controversial red card

by Ryan Cryle
03/01/2020, 12:11 pm
Simon Ferry is sent off against Clyde.
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry’s red card against Clyde has been upheld by the Scottish FA.

The Blue Toon had appealed the controversial red, which has left Ferry with a four-game ban.

Ferry, sharing a video of the challenge for which he was dismissed on Twitter, ridiculed the beaks’ decision – saying he’d like to get “the guy deciding the appeals” on his Open Goal podcast.

