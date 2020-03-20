Peterhead’s Scott Brown says PFA ‘will always be there for players’ during coronavirus shutdown

Peterhead captain and PFA Scotland management committee member Scott Brown says the football shutdown is an uncertain time for players across the country.

The game in Scotland has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the quickly changing circumstances surrounding the spread of the virus, there is no clear picture yet of when football can resume.

There have been suggestions it could be as late as August or September, with the possibility that the season could be declared over by the SFA and SPFL joint response group, although the preference is to play the remaining games.

With no fixtures on the horizon, clubs at all levels across Scotland are looking at a bleak financial picture.

Blue Toon skipper Brown appreciates it’s a difficult time for everyone in the game.

He says players across the country will be concerned about whether they will continue to receive their wages, and about what will happen when contracts expire at the end of May.

The midfielder, 25, said: “All the boys at clubs everywhere will be concerned and it’s understandable because when it comes to wages and contracts, nobody really knows what could happen.

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything, but at Peterhead I think we’re at a good club who I know are working hard and trying to do their best for us.

“But I know there are still questions for players of ‘will my wages be paid?’

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not all about money in this situation, but everyone still has bills to pay.

“When it comes to contracts boys won’t be sure if they’re coming or going or what could happen, so it’s not a nice time.

“But let’s be clear – football is not the most important thing at this time.

“Football is very much secondary and it’s about people’s health and getting through this and as many people as possible being OK.

“We need to make sure we’re looking after ourselves and looking after others at this difficult time.

“But life goes on to some extent and people still have bills to pay.

“I know every club is in a different situation and will have different concerns and boys probably don’t know what will happen.

“And every club has had their main income stream shut off and we don’t know what may happen and quite how long there may be no games, so it’s a tricky time for everyone.”

Brown is part of PFA Scotland’s nine-man management committee, which includes player representation from across the SPFL.

He believes the players’ union has an important role to play in the coming weeks and months for footballers who are unsure of who to turn to for support and advice.

He added: “I know everyone at the PFA is working hard to get as much information as possible.

“But what is happening is unprecedented – we’ve never experienced anything like this, where we can’t play football.

“We’ve got no experiences to draw on and it’s hard to see when football will restart.

“But we just have to keep taking it day by day and following the guidelines.

“The union will always be there for players, no matter what happens throughout this.

“Theoretically, players should be getting paid because they have signed contracts but we know the situation is difficult for the clubs and there might be problems.

“The union will help players in any way it can and I would encourage any player in Scotland to join the union.

“There is some uncertainty and talk of no football until September potentially so we don’t know what clubs will do if that is the case.”