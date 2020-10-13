Peterhead’s Scott Brown hoping to follow up Dundee United scalp with win over Brechin in Betfred Cup

Skipper Scott Brown wants Peterhead to hit the same standards as their Tannadice triumph to give themselves a chance of League Cup progression.

Fresh from defeating Dundee United on Saturday, the Blue Toon are back in action tonight when Brechin City visit Balmoor.

Victory against the Hedgemen would give the Buchan side six points at the start of their Group C campaign and raise hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the last-16, with Peterhead facing Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts and Premiership St Johnstone next month.

But for captain Brown the first task is trying to make it two wins out of two this evening.

The midfielder, 25, said: “We know the league is the big one this season and that starts on Saturday.

“But this is a big game as well and we don’t want to let ourselves down against Brechin.

“So we need to go and play well and try to get another three points and that would give us two big games to look forward to in November and a chance to get out of the group.

“We’ve set a standard for ourselves after Saturday. It might be hard to match that in every game after beating a Premiership team.

“But that’s what we want to do and we were confident in the dressing room coming back this season and we know what we’re capable of.

“Last season we didn’t do enough and hopefully we can be better this season.”

Brown was thrilled with the Blue Toon’s display to defeat Dundee United 1-0.

Steven Boyd was the matchwinner while Andrew McCarthy was another standout performer.

Both struggled with fitness problems last season, but have returned from lockdown like different players.

Brown added: “I thought to a man we were brilliant against Dundee United.

“After six months off to play against a Premiership team that have played 10 games and, apart from their front two, it was pretty much a full strength team. I thought we deserved to win.

“You see guys like Steven, Andy and even Ben Armour as well and you could see how hard they had worked during lockdown.

“They were great and it was like having three news players because all three of them were outstanding.

“It’s means we’ve got 18 players now who can all play and contribute.

“Lyall Cameron came on against Dundee United and I thought he was great as well.

“It was hard because he might have wanted to start, but as an 18-year-old he showed the right attitude and came on and did really well.”

Brechin have lost to Dundee United (6-2) and St Johnstone (7-0) in their first two League Cup fixtures.

But Brown isn’t taking them lightly and said: “Brechin will be up for it and they’ll be hurting from Saturday and will have a point to prove.

“We’ll have to work as hard as we did on Saturday, if not harder, to make sure they don’t turn us over.”

Peterhead boss Jim McInally could give on-loan Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman a competitive debut this evening, while Isaac Layne has recoverd from a knee knock at Tannadice which forced him to be subbed after half an hour.