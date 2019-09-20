Peterhead’s Rory McAllister set for suspension return

Peterhead captain Rory McAllister is hoping everything runs like clockwork.

The striker is set to return to the Blue Toon attack after suspension when Clyde visit Balmoor tomorrow.

McAllister is juggling that with attending the wedding of his brother Jamie – who plays for Keith.

Rory said: “My brother is getting married so I’m trying to juggle that and football.

“The wedding is supposed to be around half past 12 so after that I’ll head up to the game.

“Then I’ll try to get back down the road for the meal after the game – if everything goes to plan then it will be fine.”

McAllister is back for the Blue Toon after missing Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Raith Rovers due to suspension.

He’s also had an injection on a troublesome ankle and hopes he can pick up where he left off in Peterhead’s wins over Forfar and Stranraer in August.

He added: “My ankle is all right, I’m still managing it.

“I had a jag last week and hopefully that will ease the pain a bit.

“I know I will probably need an operation at the end of the season, but I can manage until then.

“I’ve trained this week and it’s been OK so hopefully that continues.

“It’s good to be back because I don’t like missing games.

“I felt in the two games against Forfar and Stranraer I played well and was sharper.

“I got a silly sending-off against Stranraer and it’s done now so there’s no point moaning about it.

“I felt it was a bit unlucky, but hopefully I can get back in the team on Saturday and pick up where I left off.”

Clyde beat Stranraer 6-1 last weekend. McAllister said: “Hopefully after last Saturday’s disappointment we can get a result.

“We know Clyde will be a decent side. They were very good last year in League Two and we know they’ve got good players.

“It’s going to be a difficult game and after their 6-1 win last week they will be high on confidence which won’t make it any easier.

“We have the players to cope with it and if we turn up and play like we can we can get a win.

“Our start to the season has been OK. Last Saturday against Raith we didn’t play as we wanted.

“Against East Fife we hung in and got a decent result (1-1 draw) and we did well against Falkirk (0-0) and drew and we’ve had two wins.

“The only really disappointing result was losing to Dumbarton when we were 2-0 up and they won 3-2. That was a game we should have won.”