Peterhead’s Josh Mulligan ruled out until 2021 by ankle problem

Dundee loanee Josh Mulligan will not be available for Peterhead until the new year, the club has revealed.

The 17-year-old attacker is expected to undergo surgery on an ankle injury this week.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally told the club website: “Josh was a big part of my plans for this season, so it has been disappointing to be without him.

“Hopefully, we can get him back in January, which means he has still a lot of the season left to gain a lot of experience with us.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead are hopeful striker Isaac Layne will be back in the squad for Saturday’s return to League One action against Dumbarton .

The Blue Toon are preparing for back-to-back home games against the Sons and Forfar Athletic, having won just one of their four league matches so far.

McInally’s injury worries eased with experienced midfielder Simon Ferry and ex-Hamilton forward Steven Boyd making their first starts after injury in the Betfred Cup loss to St Johnstone.

Now Layne, who has trained this week, is expected to be available, while veteran defender Gary MacKenzie is also nearing a comeback.

Ben Armour, who limped off against Saints with a tight hamstring, should also be fit for the Dumbarton game, while keeper Josh Rae is on the comeback trail after missing the final two League Cup group games due to illness.

Defender Jason Brown is suspended for Saturday, after being sent off in the 3-2 league loss to Montrose.