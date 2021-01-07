Peterhead boss Jim McInally has hit out at fresh plans for Celtic and Rangers colt sides to join League Two.

The idea of Old Firm’s reserve teams joining the SPFL has been bandied about on a number of occasions in recent years, but has previously been rejected by clubs.

Now it has been reported Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson is chairing a working group considering another proposal which could include the introduction of colts teams as well two sides from the Highland League and two from the Lowland League.

The Gers and Hoops are reportedly prepared to pay £125,000 to gain entry with further payments to follow and buy a minimum of 200 tickets at every away game.

Scotland’s longest serving manager and Blue Toon gaffer McInally said: “In my opinion it’s not the right time to be talking about anything like that given everything that’s going on.

“It seems like Celtic and Rangers are trying exploit the situation we find ourselves in where clubs are struggling by dangling a carrot in front of them.

“I’ve said from the start of the season that Celtic and Rangers will have umpteen staff who won’t have much to do this season because of the lack of development football.

“It seems like the only way they can be justified is be trying to get a game of football somewhere because they won’t have had many games this season.

“If you look at the pyramid with the amount of ambitious teams in the Lowland League and Highland League I don’t think you could pacify everyone.

“I’ve always been against it and I always will be against it so it doesn’t matter to me what they say about it.

“Scottish football doesn’t owe it to Celtic and Rangers to help develop their players – it’s their problem to develop their players.

“It’s been shown in the past that the will is not there for it and I hope that continues to be the case among the lower league clubs.

“I don’t find it healthy that it’s everybody else’s job to help Celtic and Rangers out.”