Jim McInally says his focus is on beating Partick Thistle rather than personal landmarks as he prepares to take charge of Peterhead for the 400th time.

Today’s League One clash with the Jags at Balmoor will be McInally’s 400th game as Blue Toon manager since being appointed in October 2011.

But hitting the milestone is of little interest to the 57-year-old, who is hoping to guide the Buchan outfit to victory over Partick.

McInally said: “I don’t give these things much thought really because I’m sure there will be people out there wishing it wasn’t 400 games, so I don’t dwell on these things too much.

“As a player I had almost 400 games with Dundee United and now as a manager I’ve reached 400 games at Peterhead and it’s good to be associated with clubs for that length of time.

“I had nine good years at Dundee United and I’ve had nine good years at Peterhead.

“When I finish they’re clubs I’ll always look back on with good memories so it is nice from that point of view.

“There’s many reasons for the longevity and it’s to do with the people you work with.

“It’s always nice when you’re in a situation of working for good people and people that you trust.

“But it’s not just about me. Davie (Nicholls, assistant manager) has been here for the 400 games as well.

“I suppose getting to 400 games is unusual nowadays, but I’m concentrating on the job and trying to meet the targets we’ve set, that takes priority over everything else.

“In football management you can never rest on your laurels. I’m not looking at today thinking “400 games is a brilliant landmark”, because every time you go into a game of football you’ve got to go and prove yourself again.

“Results are more important than any individual landmarks or accolades and that’s always been my view. It’s about the team and that’s all that matters.”

Peterhead sit seventh in the League One table, one point and two places below this afternoon’s opponents.

The Blue Toon have already beaten Partick Thistle this season, winning 1-0 at Firhill in December and McInally is hoping they can repeat the feat.

However, Scotland’s longest-serving manager says his side will be need to be more clinical in front of goal than in their 1-1 draw with Forfar on Tuesday.

McInally added: “It would be brilliant for the team and the club if we could beat Thistle.

“We’ve already won at Firhill and know how hard it was to do that.

“We need to try to play with the same spirit as we did against Forfar on Tuesday and see where that takes us.

“You know it will be tough against a team like Partick Thistle, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“We need to be ruthless and we know that, we need to convert the chances we are creating.

“Partick are a full-time side and they came back strongly against East Fife on Tuesday night (from 2-0 down to draw 2-2).

“We won’t see as much of the ball I wouldn’t think, so that means we need to make sure we do well without the ball.”

Andrew McCarthy is suspended for Peterhead with Alan Cook and Gary Fraser both still injured.