Jason Brown believes his first goal of the season was long overdue and hopes he can chip in with more as Peterhead look to stay in League One.

Brown’s goal against Falkirk on Tuesday night gave the Blue Toon a crucial win.

With four games left this term, the first of which is against Clyde at Balmoor on Saturday, the Buchan side are four points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Defender Brown believes he should have scored more this term, but was pleased to get off the mark against the Bairns and help Peterhead pick up a vital win in their survival bid.

Reflecting on his goal, the 24-year-old said: “It’s been a long time coming because I hadn’t scored this season before that.

“It was good to finally get one and that was maybe the wee bit of luck we were looking for.

“I got myself in the right position and tried to guide it to the back post and thankfully it came off.

“It was a great ball by Danny Strachan and I was just looking to get something on it and thankfully it’s ended up in the net and I’m delighted.

“It was probably a centre-half’s finish – but we’ll take it because they all count.

“It was a bit of a bundle in, but we’re not caring because it’s an important three points for us.

“We get a lot of set-pieces and we should be doing better from set-pieces, I should be contributing more and as a back four we should contributing more.

“I’ve been trying to work on it to try to contribute more and hopefully now I’ve got one a couple more will follow.”

Building on Bairns win

Peterhead’s win against Falkirk was their first in five games.

They faced this weekend’s opponents Clyde on March 30 and lost 2-0 to the Bully Wee.

Brown is hoping to avoid a repeat of that result as the Blue Toon try to build on their win against Falkirk.

He added: “It was a big three points for us (against Falkirk), I felt it had been coming and it was well fought for.

“It makes a difference in terms of the table and hopefully on Saturday we can kick on again and try to move further up.

“I think since the last time we played them we have been playing well.

“People might look at results and think we’ve been playing badly.

“But as a team we’ve been confident that performances have been there and it’s maybe just been a couple of mistakes that were costing us.

“Against Falkirk we were solid, we did the simple things well and outworked the opposition.

“If we can keep that standard that up we’ll get more good results.”

Result had been coming

Brown felt Peterhead’s win in midweek had been coming.

In recent weeks he believes the Blue Toon have been turning in decent displays without getting the results to match.

After experiencing that, he was pleased Jim McInally’s men got some reward for their efforts against the Bairns.

He said: “We were absolutely delighted, I do think that result has been coming.

“Over the past few weeks the performances have been there, but we’ve maybe made a couple of mistakes or had a bit of hard luck.

“I think it says a lot about our character, because we know we’ve been playing well, but maybe the ball hasn’t been breaking for us or (we’ve not) had the bit of luck we needed.

“But against Falkirk we all came together again and put in another great performance to get three points that we deserved.”