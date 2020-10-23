Peterhead’s Jason Brown aiming to get the better of friends and family in Cove Rangers clash

Family ties and friendship will be set aside by Jason Brown tomorrow as he looks to help Peterhead win the north-east derby against Cove Rangers.

The sides clash for the first time this season at Balmoor tomorrow.

Brown is set to line up in defence for the Blue Toon, while his brother Jordon and friends Rory McAllister and Ryan Strachan (all former Peterhead players) are in Cove’s squad.

Brown, 24, said: “I suppose it is slightly strange playing against guys you’re friendly with, but ultimately it’s just another game.

“I know a few of the Cove guys well. Jordon is my brother and I work closely with Ryan, so there’s been a bit of banter and a few laughs at work.

“But come tomorrow there won’t be any smiling or joking. Rory’s there and I know a few of the others as well and they’re good guys.

“It will be a wee bit strange playing against them, but come 3pm tomorrow I’ll only be focusing on one thing, which is winning, and I’m sure they will be the same.

“You can be friends again after the game and I’m sure we’ll all have a chat afterwards, but before the game we’ll all be focused.”

Brown knows besides three points bragging rights are at stake, particularly in the workplace.

He added: “There’s been a lot of talk at work and people coming in asking Ryan and myself about the game.

“That’s all fine and all part of it. I suppose there will be bragging right for a few weeks for one of us and hopefully that’s me.”

Peterhead are seeking their first points in the league after opening the campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Airdrieonians.

Brown said: “It will be a tough game against Cove and every game in this league will be tough.

“We can still take heart from the game against Airdrie and hopefully we can get a positive result and get our first points this week.”

Brown is part of a new-look Peterhead defence this term.

Ryan Conroy has moved from midfield to left-back, while manager Jim McInally has brought in Kyle Bailey, Kieran Freeman on loan from Dundee United and Gary MacKenzie, who misses tomorrow’s game.

Brown said: “We’ve got good competition and good quality in defence. Ryan at left-back has played every minute so far and has been really good.

“I’ve played every minute as well and then bringing someone with Gary’s stature and experience has been brilliant.

“Kyle has come in and adds good quality at centre-back or right-back.

“Then Kieran’s on-loan from Dundee United and he’s a promising young player with a big future.

“There’s good quality there, so we just need to keep working hard and gelling as a back four or back five, but the signs look good.

“If we could keep a clean sheet tomorrow we’d be happy. As a defender that’s always what you focus on before anything else.”