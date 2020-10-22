Peterhead’s Gary Fraser frustrated to miss Cove Rangers derby due to self isolation

Peterhead’s Gary Fraser is disappointed to miss Saturday’s north-east derby against Cove Rangers, but hopes his team mates can get a good result in his absence.

The Blue Toon midfielder is currently self-isolating for two weeks, having been a close contact of girlfriend Emma Bell, who tested positive for coronavirus early last week.

Bell has completed her 10-day isolation period and, although he’s tested negative so far, Fraser is required to stay indoors until the end of this week.

After playing in Peterhead’s season-opening League Cup win against Dundee United, Fraser has been stuck on the sidelines since.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s obviously frustrating when the season is just starting and I’m having to isolate, particularly when I don’t have it.

“But that’s just the way it is. My girlfriend Emma had it and I was a close contact.

“It’s not great after doing a pre-season and looking forward to the season starting and then being in the house.

“I played against Dundee United at Tannadice and it was a great result for us and I was wanting to carry on that momentum and I’ve been stuck in the house.

“But it’s the rules you have to follow and there are plenty of other players who have had to do the same.”

Fraser would have relished facing Cove this weekend, but hopes his team-mates will step up to the plate against the League Two champions.

He added: “It’s disappointing to miss Saturday’s game. It would have been a brilliant game to play in against Cove.

“I’ve got to miss it, but hopefully once I’m back I’ll get plenty of other chances to play in some of the big games we’ve got this season.

“Even without me I’m sure the boys can do well. We’ve got a good squad and we’ve been playing well at the start of the season.

“The result last week was disappointing, but I don’t think we played too badly, the guys will stick together and battle and hopefully get a good result on Saturday.”

Fraser believes Peterhead have good quality within their squad.

Striker Isaac Layne has already made a big impression having signed this summer, meanwhile, Steven Boyd and Andrew McCarthy have started the campaign in good form having reached peak fitness.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Fraser said: “Big Isaac has shown already what a good signing he can be for us.

“With boys like Steven Boyd and Andrew McCarthy they can be like new signings for us.

“I played with them years ago at Hamilton and Partick Thistle and they’re really good players.

“Now that they’re fit they can make a real impact in the league this season because they’ve got a lot of quality.

“It’s down to them to go and do it now and I’m sure they will.”