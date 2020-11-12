Peterhead’s Gary Fraser fired up for goals after Betfred Cup howitzer

Peterhead’s Gary Fraser hopes to prove his stunner against Kelty Hearts was no fluke.

The Blue Toon midfielder netted the opening goal in the 1-1 draw at New Central Park on Tuesday night.

Fraser fired a fantastic right-foot shot into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards.

The 26-year-old has shown himself to be capable of the spectacular in the past, netting a few fine long range efforts during his time in the Premiership with Partick Thistle.

Fraser also bagged a great goal from the edge of the area for the Buchan outfit against Raith Rovers last season and, after his scorcher in Fife, he’s hoping there are more to come this season.

When asked about his goal, he said: “It was all right wasn’t it? I got up the pitch and there was the chance to shoot and I just leathered it.

“Thankfully it went in and it put us one up which was good.

“I’ve scored a couple of decent goals like that in the past against decent opposition.

“I’m not sure if that would be one of the best, I’d need to see it back, but it was a good goal to score and, having bagged a few of those type of goals, I’m looking to get more of them.”

After defeating Kelty on penalties on Tuesday, Peterhead have the chance to reach the last-16 of the League Cup when St Johnstone visit Balmoor on Saturday.

The Blue Toon need a point to secure second place in Group C, which may be enough to progress as one of the four best runners-up, while anything more will see them top the section.

Fraser added: “We fancy ourselves to give St Johnstone a game, I don’t see why we can’t do that.

“We went to Tannadice and gave Dundee United a really good game and managed to beat them.

“So we’ve got to try to do something similar and we’ll give it our best shot.

“It would be amazing if we could get a result and get through and I think it would show the quality we’ve got here.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead boss Jim McInally has added to his squad with the signing of attacker Hashim Bakar.

The 26-year-old has signed for the Blue Toon as an amateur, having featured as a trialist in pre-season against Fraserburgh and in recent League One fixtures against Clyde and Montrose.

McInally said: “It’s pleasing to get the deal sorted out because of way things have been with injuries so far this season.

“We needed another body added to the squad and he’s been with us since pre-season.

“He dislocated his shoulder in the game against Fraserburgh, so we’ve rehabbed him through that and he trains well and works hard.

“Hashim’s shown great dedication and we’re rewarding that a wee bit.”