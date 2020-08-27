Peterhead’s Derek Lyle eager to see fans returning to grounds after reopening pub to punters

He’s seen his pub reopen and Peterhead striker Derek Lyle is hopeful stadiums will be able to do the same soon.

Lyle is staying with the Blue Toon for the new season, which kicks off on October 10 in the League Cup with the first League One fixture a week later.

The hope is by then some supporters will be allowed back into grounds, which would help clubs financially.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said fans could be allowed back into grounds from September 14 following test events.

The first test event takes place tomorrow when 700 people will be allowed to watch the rugby clash between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Murrayfield.

Celtic had hoped to have up to 1,000 supporters present for Sunday’s home game against Motherwell, but that has been denied by the Scottish Government.

Pubs and restaurants were allowed to host customers indoors last month as Scotland gradually comes out of lockdown.

Lyle, who runs a bar in Glasgow, hopes there will soon be positive news for football clubs when it comes to opening up again.

The 39-year-old said: “Seeing pubs and other things opening does give me hope for football.

“Not being disrespectful to the lower levels, but when it comes to crowds at lower league games you could have them spaced out around the ground.

“That would help the clubs a lot at lower-league level.

“I get when you go up to the Premiership with clubs like Celtic and Rangers, you’re talking about a great number of supporters which would make social distancing harder.

“But I definitely think at our level you could get fans back, which would be really good after they haven’t been able to go for months.

“Even watching games on the TV where there’s nobody there is not the same, so it would be good if we could get the punters back.”

While the hospitality sector has been able to open up again with restrictions on customer numbers and social distancing measures in place, things are still not back to normal.

Former Queen of the South frontman Lyle added: “We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do.

“You need to abide by the rules and it’s been a lot of work to implement it for my wife, who runs the pub day to day.

“There has been a lot to do and big changes since we opened back up, because you need to keep everybody safe, but you still need customers coming in to pay the bills.”

Lyle was happy to commit to a third season with Peterhead.

After finishing last season eighth in League One, he hopes the Buchan side can improve in the new season.

He said: “I’m pleased to stay with Peterhead, the club, the manager and all the boys have been good to me in the last couple of years.

“Last season being cut short wasn’t ideal and I didn’t want to leave the club like that.

“So I was happy to sign for another year and hopefully it can be a good year for us.

“I think we’ll be aiming higher than we finished last season and we’ve already made a couple of signings (Gary MacKenzie and Isaac Layne).”