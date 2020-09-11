Peterhead’s Ben Armour happy to play any position in pursuit of minutes

Ben Armour says he’s ready to play wherever he’s required for Peterhead in the new season.

The striker is looking forward to his second campaign with the Blue Toon, which is set to begin in the League Cup group stage on October 10.

Armour felt last season was a step forward as he made 24 appearances for the Buchan outfit.

Although signed as a striker, the 22-year-old was also deployed as a winger on numerous occasions by manager Jim McInally.

The former Morton player enjoyed adapting to that task and says he’s willing to be anywhere in the new term.

He said: “Being honest, I tried to play out wide a wee bit under Jim Duffy at Morton and I don’t think it quite worked.

“I didn’t do enough to learn the position, but the gaffer said to me at the start of the season that he saw me playing out there.

“So I did more to study the position, learn it and be effective and contribute from the position.

“The more games I played there the more confident I felt and the more used I was to the situations you find yourself in.

“Going forward into the new season, I’m more than happy to play out wide or through the middle.

“It’s all about trying to get minutes on the pitch and, if it gets me more minutes, I’ll play any position.

“If the gaffer wanted me to play right-back, I would have a go at it and do my best.”

Last season was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, Armour’s campaign ended six weeks earlier.

He came off the bench against Dumbarton and bagged the winning goal, but then pulled his hamstring a couple of minutes later.

Armour added: “Getting the injury I did was frustrating and just my luck really.

“I’d just scored what turned out to be the winning goal and then got injured a couple of minutes later.

“You couldn’t legislate for it, but these things happen and are part of football so you just have to deal with it.”

Armour hopes everything can go smoothly between now and October, which would allow the lower leagues to start as scheduled.

With first minister Nicola Sturgeon stating socially-distanced crowds may return to stadiums in October, Armour hopes when Peterhead start their season it will be in front of fans.

He said: “It’s been a long time for everyone without football and a wee bit longer for myself with the injury I had.

“I think everybody is desperate to get back playing. It’s been hard at times to keep yourself ticking over and working on fitness when there is nothing to aim for.

“I’m hoping things can go smoothly and there’s talk of fans being back, so hopefully that goes well and we can be playing in front of fans come October.

“It’s great to play in that environment and it adds an extra element to the game.”