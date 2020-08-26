Peterhead’s Andrew McCarthy wants to repay club staff and players in new season for giving him his confidence back

Andrew McCarthy hopes to repay Peterhead’s faith in him when the new season begins.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Blue Toon in January, will remain at Balmoor when the new campaign begins in October.

The midfielder struggled for fitness and form after his arrival from Queen of the South.

McCarthy made just three appearances before last season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he says Peterhead manager Jim McInally has given him a confidence boost and he hopes to justify the club’s faith in him when the new season begins.

McCarthy, who starred in the Premiership as a teenager for Partick Thistle, said: “The manager has given me a lot of confidence, he’s made me feel wanted and told me that the club believes in me.

“That makes a big difference when you know the manager has that belief in you. It gives you a bit of confidence to go and play well.

“Coming through at Partick Thistle when I was younger, I had a manager (Alan Archibald) who was similar in that he gave me a lot of confidence and played me a lot of the time and, when he didn’t, he always said I was close.

“I’ve lost a bit of confidence since then, but I’m getting it back because I’ve got a manager, as well as David Nicholls (assistant manager), Stuart Hogg (fitness coach) and other players, that believe in me.

“When these people back you, you want to prove them right, so hopefully I can repay them for their faith in the new season.”

Throughout lockdown McCarthy has been working hard on his fitness to ensure when the season starts he is able to show his quality for the Blue Toon.

He was disappointed with his first couple of months with the Buchan club and added: “I think I am in a better place now. I’ve worked quite hard during lockdown and that’s what I needed to do.

“I needed to get my head down and work harder and that’s what I’ve done.

“In terms of going back to pre-season this is probably the best position I’ve been in, so I think that will make a big difference for me.

“I was disappointed with my first couple of months at the club.

“My form wasn’t great and I was probably a bit too heavy and not fit enough.

“It wasn’t how you want to start at a new club, but hopefully from this summer I can start the new season in a better manner.”