Peterhead’s Andrew McCarthy determined to break scoring duck after team-mates’ taunts

It’s a statistic Andrew McCarthy is desperate to shake off not only to help Peterhead – but also to avoid more wind-ups from his team-mates.

The midfielder hasn’t scored in senior football during his 71 appearances for Partick Thistle, Queen of the South and the Blue Toon.

McCarthy, who is set to face East Fife at Bayview this afternoon, is determined to break his duck sooner rather than later.

The 22-year-old said: “I haven’t scored yet and I get reminded of it every week. It’s something I need to improve on.

“I believe in my ability and I believe I’ll get there if I get chances.

“I had a good chance against Airdrie in our first game back and missed that.

“I keep trying to get into the right positions and get in the box more and more and that’s what I need to do.

“I’m trying to learn more about timing my runs and things and if I keep getting in the box I think a goal will come.”

McCarthy’s lack of goals hasn’t gone unnoticed among his Peterhead team-mates.

Having taken some stick for his failure to net, McCarthy is hoping to get off the mark and turn the banter tables on his colleagues.

He added: “Alan Cook’s the one that keeps reminding me of it.

“Every week just before we’re about to go out he says ‘any chance of a goal today?’

“It hasn’t helped me, because I still haven’t scored, but he continues to say it.

“I’ll be delighted if I score and I’ll be slaughtering Cookie if I score.

“Steven Boyd is another one who has been getting stick about not scoring recently, so he’s another if he scores who’ll be saying something to Cookie as well.

“And if I’m able to slaughter Cookie, it’ll be a good thing, because it will mean I’ve scored and helped the team – so hopefully it happens soon.”

Ahead of today’s encounter with East Fife, Peterhead are seventh in the League One table.

They are not yet safe from relegation, but also not out of the race to make the top half when the division splits next week.

However, to maintain aspirations of reaching the top-five, a victory against the Fifers appears to be a must.

Darren Young’s side have yet to lose at home in the league this season, but McCarthy believes the Blue Toon can end that run.

The player, who was suspended for last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle, said: “It will be a tough game and they have a very good home record.

“But there’s no reason why we can’t go there and get a result.

“We’ve got good enough players and we’re a good enough team to get a result and that’s what we should be thinking.

“On the day records don’t matter, it’s about how you play on the day and if you play well you’ll win.

“If we play to the levels we can then I feel we’ll get something out of the game.”

Ryan Conroy is out with a hamstring problem and long-term absentees Gary Fraser and Alan Cook remain sidelined.