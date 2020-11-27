Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes his side can start looking up the table rather than down ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Forfar Athletic.

The Blue Toon face Forfar at Balmoor looking to record back-to-back home wins in League One.

If the Buchan side could defeat the Loons it would take them seven points clear of the Angus side who sit at the foot of the division.

McInally hopes his Peterhead charges can put themselves in a position to challenge teams higher up the table, rather than be looking over their shoulder at the likes of Forfar.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager knows victories in games like tomorrow are crucial if they want to make that happen.

Peterhead are seventh in League One with six points and McInally said: “If we could win it would put us a good bit away from the bottom of the league.

“It’s a strange season when you’re only playing each team three times and I know we’re playing the full-time teams (Partick Thistle, Falkirk and Airdrie) away from home twice, which makes it more demanding.

“It’s such a tight league and every point you need to earn and every win will count.

“So there’s no doubt Saturday’s a big game, they all are, but it would be a big game to win if we can this weekend.

“It would be nice to win a couple of games on the bounce at Balmoor and boost confidence and put us in the mix to look up rather than down.”

Making a decent start to the campaign and amassing as many points as possible in the opening round of fixtures is something McInally views as important.

With this campaign shortened to 27 games rather than the usual 36 there is less scope to make up for early dropped points later in season.

McInally added: “With the season being shorter the points you pick up early on almost count double so it’s important we set ourselves a good foundation for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got an opportunity to do that and a win this weekend would help do that, but we need to play better for longer spells.

“Last week (in the 1-0 win against Dumbarton) it was a good start and then we lost our way a wee bit, but hopefully having more options in the squad will help us with that.

“Sometimes when you hit a run of injuries you feel as if you’re having to make it up a wee bit.”

Peterhead’s defensive options have been bolstered for tomorrow’s clash with Forfar with Jason Brown returning from suspension with Gary MacKenzie also back in training this week and available again.

McInally said: “Gary has trained which was good, and With Jason available we’ve got more options which is always good.”

However, Simon Ferry (hamstring) and Isaac Layne (knee) be missing.