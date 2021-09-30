Peterhead striker Derryn Kesson joins Broughty Athletic on loan

Peterhead striker Derryn Kesson has returned to his former club Broughty Athletic on loan until January.

The 23 year old joined the Blue Toon from the Tayside team last summer and has featured in more than 20 games.

His last appearance for the club was the SPFL Trust Trophy tie with East Fife in early September with his availability curtailed due to injury and Blue Toon boss Jim McInally believes the chance go out and play regular football can benefit all parties.

McInally said: “Derryn is a player with potential and the best way to realise that potential is by playing.

“He has dropped out of things here after picking up an injury on an artificial pitch that became infected.

“Moving out to Broughty just now gives Derryn the chance to become match fit and ready to play a part for us in the second half of the season.”