Peterhead skipper Scott Brown relaxed over signing deal for coming League One campaign

Peterhead captain Scott Brown is keen to extend his stay at the club – but says there’s no rush to sort out his future.

The midfielder has been with the Blue Toon for four years, became skipper in January and was also the Buchan outfit’s top scorer for the 2019-20 campaign with eight goals.

Although League One clubs have agreed to start next season on October 17, no dates have yet been set for Peterhead and other sides returning to training.

The Balmoor outfit are also still unsure of what budget will be available to manager Jim McInally for next season and decisions about which players may be kept on have still to be made.

Given he’s captain, it’s expected they will want to keep Brown, he’s keen to stay and also relaxed about the current situation.

The 25-year-old said: “Of course I’m keen to stay at Peterhead. Just now it’s a case of waiting to see what happens with the club and what happens in terms of getting closer to the league starting.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the club when it comes to this. They know I’ll be there for them and I know if they still want me they’ll be there for me.

“It is a time of uncertainty, but both sides are relaxed about the situation, so I’m sure we’ll get something sorted out when it comes to start back up.

“There’s no need to rush, particularly when we still don’t know for sure when we might be back training and things.

“I know the club’s position and they know my position and we both trust each other.

“There’s been no need to dive into anything. At one point there was talk of potentially not being a League One next season, so – at that time – how could the club have signed me when they might have had a year without games?

“By the same token, I wouldn’t have wanted to miss a season of football. It hasn’t come to that and we have a restart date.

“But that shows the uncertainty that was there for all parties. I’ve got a good relationship with the club and the gaffer, so I’m sure we’ll sort something out and I’m just raring to go if we can get start soon.”

Brown is pleased that next season’s lower leagues will begin in October and says it’s good that players now have something to work towards.

The former St Johnstone man added: “October seems realistic and, although it’s still a few months away for players, it’s positive that we now have a point to work towards.

“When you’re going out for runs and not knowing when you might be back or what you’re building up to it’s difficult.

“But now we have an idea of when the league will start and I know it’s going to be shorter, but I don’t think it will make a massive difference.

“It’s still a long enough season to have people crowned as worthy champions and have a decent enough season.”