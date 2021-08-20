Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Simon Ferry seeks help from former team-mate for Achilles problem

By Jamie Durent
20/08/2021, 5:10 pm
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry.
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry.

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry has sought out help from ex-Blue Toon colleague Steven Noble with his Achilles problem.

Ferry came off in the 2-1 defeat to Falkirk and missed the loss to Montrose last weekend.

However he has been able to call on the services of Noble, who is a trained physiotherapist, to get to the bottom of the problem.

Assistant manager Davie Nicholls said: “Simon has still got a wee niggle in his Achilles but he’s been having some therapy for it. Hopefully he’ll make the game

“He probably needs two or three sessions with it but he’s been to see our former captain Steven Noble and the machine Steven’s got set up is specifically for Achilles issues.

“It’s not a tear – it’s more irritating and painful than anything else. We weren’t going to risk him on artificial pitches as that would flare it up.

“Steven’s a really good physio and I think he had a similar injury when he was with us. It seems to be working for him so hopefully Simon will be fit.”

Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls.
Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls.

Among other injury concerns for the Blue Toon for Saturday’s game against Airdrieonians is Russell McLean, who has an ankle problem, and Lyall Cameron, who missed the Montrose game after picking up a knock against Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Nicholls expects an improvement in performance from seven days ago as they return to Balmoor looking to make home advantage count.

He added: “They’ve got a full-time team and budget. None of these games are easy. But we had a good training session during the week and emphasised we need to get back to working hard.

“We need to press higher and sharper as a team. Airdrie will be a good test and they’ll be expected to be in the play-offs this year.

“I would take us against anybody on our day but we need to be at it. I’m sure that will be Jim’s call in the team-talk, to make sure we’re at it right from the start.

“It’s the consistency. We need to show it game in, game out. There’s no point turning up for two games and not showing up for the next six.

Peterhead's Lyall Cameron (centre) celebrates his goal against Cove Rangers.
Peterhead's Lyall Cameron (centre) celebrates his goal against Cove Rangers.

“There will be times when it doesn’t go your way or you get beat off a better team but if you give 100 per cent, with the ability we’ve got in our team we’ll be in a good position come the end of the season.”

The Peterhead assistant is also hopeful Cameron will not be out too long after being impressed with his early impact on his loan spell from Dundee.

Nicholls said: “We’ll see how he is. He’s been excellent and everyone forgets he’s still young.

“I think the Alloa game dented his confidence a wee bit but everyone rallied round him and let him know just how good a player he is.

“For him it’s just about getting back to the start, resetting and going again. These young players are put out by their clubs to learn the game and we’re fortunate to have three really good ones.

“With that comes dips in form but as long as they learn from it, that’s the key.”