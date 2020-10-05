Peterhead sign goalkeeper Rae

Peterhead have signed goalkeeper Josh Rae.
The 19-year-old former Leeds and Celtic youth keeper has joined the Blue Toon for the new season.
Rae, who was a free agent, made 16 appearances for Cowdenbeath last season and played as a trialist for Peterhead in their 6-0 win against Junior club Dundee North End on Saturday.
Rae will fight it out with Lenny Wilson for a place between the sticks at Balmoor.
