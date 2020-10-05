Peterhead sign goalkeeper Rae

Peterhead have signed goalkeeper Josh Rae.

The 19-year-old former Leeds and Celtic youth keeper has joined the Blue Toon for the new season.

Rae, who was a free agent, made 16 appearances for Cowdenbeath last season and played as a trialist for Peterhead in their 6-0 win against Junior club Dundee North End on Saturday.

Rae will fight it out with Lenny Wilson for a place between the sticks at Balmoor.