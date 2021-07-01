Peterhead secure forwards Russell McLean and Niah Payne for new season

Peterhead have signed forwards Russell McLean and Niah Payne ahead of the new season.

McLean returns to Balmoor, where he previously spent two-and-a-half seasons prior to joining Montrose in January 2019.

The 23-year-old, who began his career with Hearts, netted 14 goals during his spell with the Gable Endies, who reached the promotion play-offs last season.

With McLean having scored 23 goals in 75 appearances during his first stint with the Blue Toon, manager Jim McInally is thrilled to secure his return to the Aberdeenshire club.

McInally said: “I have always been a fan of Russell. I did not want him to leave a few years ago however he wanted to start games and I could not promise him that. We had discussions over the summer and it became apparent that he would come back to the club and ever since then I have been working on making it happen.”

“I am excited to see him playing for us again and when you consider the players he has supporting him now in attack and midfield we are a side that should score goals and Russell should get more than his fair share.”

“He has looked good in training and hopefully he will be involved at the weekend in our friendlies.”

English forward Payne has also signed a deal for the new campaign, having joined the Blue Toon in January before making 11 appearances before the end of the campaign.

Payne, who hails from Leeds, began his career with Bradford City before going on to play for Yorkshire non-league sides Bridlington Town, Goole AFC and Shaw Lane AFC.

McInally has been impressed by Payne’s willingness to continue his stay with the Blue Toon, and he added: “I believe that re-signing Niah will be significant for Peterhead.

“He was showing his potential towards the end of last season and he looks sharp in training as well. He wanted to come back to Peterhead and whilst discussions have taken a bit of time he is back.

“He has a young family in Yorkshire but has come up with a way to play for us and keep family life good for him. He has a great attitude to the game and we will see a lot of good stuff from him this season.”