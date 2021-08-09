Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Ryan Conroy happy to lend a hand as an experienced head

By Jamie Durent
09/08/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy.
Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy.

Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy is happy to help out as one of the experience heads in a youthful Blue Toon squad.

Conroy, at 34, is one of just three Peterhead players over the age of 30, along with Derek Lyle (40) and Simon Ferry (33).

The squad has taken on a more youthful look this season, with teenage loanees Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron featuring more prominently and Hamish Ritchie (24), Russell McLean and Niah Payne (both 23) becoming mainstays of the team.

Conroy said: “I enjoy it. It’s probably the fittest I’ve felt in a while.

“We’ve got a young team but I enjoy watching them play as well. We’ve got some amount of ability in there and I think we can have a good season if they keep on playing.

“I’ve enjoyed playing left-back the last couple of seasons and I’m feeling fit.”

The defeat against Falkirk leaves Peterhead with three points from their opening two games, having played two teams with promotion aspirations.

Ryan Conroy in action for Peterhead against Stenhousemuir.
Ryan Conroy in action for Peterhead against Stenhousemuir.

The Blue Toon have been written off by a few this season as potential strugglers but have shown in their early encounters they can mix it with the league’s best.

They face Dundee B on Wednesday night in the Challenge Cup at Balmoor before heading to Montrose in League One action next weekend.

Conroy added: “We said in the changing room after the game we’d probably have taken three points after two games of the season.

“We’ve got a run of games coming up against teams we’d probably fancy ourselves to beat. We’re happy with the way we’re playing so we’re still pretty confident.

“At the start of the season I don’t think many people would have given us a chance but you saw against Alloa and even on Saturday, we gave a good account of ourselves and we’ve got good players.”