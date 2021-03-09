Peterhead return appears to be on the cards for Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron is set to return to Peterhead for a second loan spell.

The 18-year-old Dundee winger impressed for the Blue Toon during the first half of the campaign, scoring three goals in 15 appearances.

But when football below the Championship was suspended in January Cameron returned to his parent club.

But with Leagues One and Two set to resume on March 20 it is understood Cameron is close to rejoining the Buchan outfit.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was full of praise for Cameron and if a second loan deal is completed will be hoping for similar form.

Meanwhile, McInally is thrilled to have completed another piece of loan business with Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman returning for a second stint.

The 20-year-old played 14 times for Peterhead before returning to Tannadice after the suspension of lower-league football in January.

McInally, the SPFL’s longest-serving manager, said: “He’s desperate to play and he’s got a fantastic attitude and just goes about his business as best he can wherever we ask him to play.

“Having a player like Kieran is invaluable with the way he goes about things and his versatility and the bottom line is that he’s a good player. It was an absolute no-brainer to try to get him back in and I think the rest of the boys will be pleased to see him coming back.

“I feel fortunate we’ve managed to get him back because selfishly the worry is that he might have gone back and kicked on and we wouldn’t have been able to get him back.”

With the loan window for lower-league clubs extended until the end of March, McInally is also on the lookout for other potential signings.

Peterhead are still in the Scottish Cup and face Stenhousemuir on March 23 in round two, while it is not yet known how many games they will have to play to finish the

League One season. Having been on the sidelines for two months, completing 27 games doesn’t appear possible for Leagues One and Two.

The SPFL has suggested cutting the season back to 18 fixtures.

However, the clubs are keen to have a split after 18 games, which would give them another four matches.

A final decision has yet to be made but, whatever happens, Balmoor boss McInally is expecting a congested end to the campaign and is keen to be prepared.

He added: “I think there are plenty of players out there who will want to get out and play if they possibly can.

“So I’m taking my time to have a good look at things just now and see what might be available.

“But I think we need to know how many games we’re going to being playing as well because that’s pivotal as well.”