Peterhead paid penalty for referee’s decisions in Betfred Cup loss to St Johnstone – Andrew McCarthy

Peterhead’s Andrew McCarthy was frustrated after two penalty decisions proved key in killing off their League Cup hopes.

The 3-1 defeat to St Johnstone at Balmoor means the Blue Toon exit the competition after finishing third in Group C.

Collecting two or three points against the Perth outfit would have taken them through, while one point may also have been enough.

Ref Euan Anderson awarded the Premiership side two penalties, both converted by former Dons striker Stevie May.

The whistler penalised Jason Brown for pulling at a corner for the first and then pointed to the spot again when May hit the deck trying to spin away from Kieran Freeman.

Midfielder McCarthy said: “We’ve done well (in the group finishing third with eight points), but you want to get through and all of us are disappointed because you don’t want to play football to come close, you want to get through.

“It’s disappointing because it was a big game and two penalties made the difference.

“The penalties were hard to take because we were right in the game and it was an even game.

“The wind dictated the first half a bit and we had to drop back, but sometimes you need to do that and go and defend well.

“We did that and we were right in it so it’s hard to take.

“The first one I’m not sure about because you see it happening a lot and you don’t normally see penalties given for it.

“The referee has given it this week and then other weeks they don’t give it. I don’t know about the second one so much, some of our players felt he’d made a meal of it.

“But the first one was harder to take because there was a lot going on in the box and I think sometimes they go against you and, when you’re a smaller club against a Premiership team, it seems easier for them to give it.”

After a first half of few chances May put Saints in front from 12 yards on 48 minutes and repeated the feat on the hour.

In between the goals Peterhead had a good spell with Scott Brown’s header cleared off the line.

Chris Kane added a third on 77 minutes with an angled finish beating Lenny Wilson at his near post before the Blue Toon rallied a minute later with Lyall Cameron’s low delivery turned into his own net by Shaun Rooney, but there was to be no incredible comeback.