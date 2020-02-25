Peterhead need to turn on style against Forfar, captain Brown says

Captain Scott Brown has called on Peterhead to show the quality needed to survive in League One.

The Blue Toon host Forfar tonight at Balmoor before tackling Stranraer at Stair Park on Saturday in two key fixtures in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Buchan outfit are seventh in the table, but only two points above the relegation play-off place, occupied by tonight’s opponents the Loons.

With the quality in the Peterhead squad the players feel they shouldn’t be in a battle against the drop – but skipper Brown says they need to prove it tonight.

The midfielder said: “It’s all right me or other guys saying that we’ve got quality in the squad – but we need to prove it.

“We feel we’ve got quality in the squad, but look at where we are in the table, we’ve not shown it enough times this season.

“We’re in a relegation battle and now we need to show we’re good enough to get results and get out of it.”

Having lost there last three games, Brown says victory tonight would be important for a number of reasons.

The 25-year-old added: “We’ve been on a poor run and lost the last three games, so if we can win this game it would raise the confidence.

“We’ve been on a bit of a poor run so it would give us a boost for the final 10 games.

“It would also move us further clear of Forfar, which would be important at this stage of the season.

“We need to find a way to win and with the game against Stranraer on Saturday it would be good stepping stone if we could win tonight.”

Saturday’s 2-0 loss at home to Airdrieonians was another frustrating afternoon for Peterhead.

After defending well into a strong breeze in the first half the Blue Toon were undone by the concession of a penalty shortly after the restart which was converted by Andy Ryan.

Craig Thomson’s second late on clinched the win for the Diamonds and Brown says Peterhead need to find a way to turn competitive performances into points.

The former St Johnstone player said: “There wasn’t a lot in the game against Airdrie and the weather killed it a bit.

“It can be hard in such windy conditions. There wasn’t much in the game during the first half.

“But then they scored right at the start of the second half and we huffed and puffed without really looking like scoring.

“I think we need to keep believing in ourselves because we’ve played well in spells and not got the results we’ve deserved.

“It’s OK saying that, but we need find a way to put points on the board, whatever it takes even if it’s ugly, we need to find the way to win games.”

In situations such as Peterhead’s, the captain is often stereotypically expected to be particularly vocal in an attempt to rally his side.

However, Brown says he won’t need to issue a call to arms because everyone in the Blue Toon squad is aware of what they need to do to get out of trouble.

He said: “We spoke a bit after the game on Saturday and said that we’re in a relegation battle and there’s no point in papering over the cracks or kidding ourselves on.

“I don’t think there’s anything else I really need to say, we covered it after the game on Saturday.

“The boys all know the position we’re in and what we need to do to get out of it.”