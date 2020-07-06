Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser flushes away boredom during lockdown

It may not have the glamour many associate with football – but for Gary Fraser cleaning toilets during lockdown has helped flush away the boredom.

The Peterhead midfielder has been working with his uncle helping to clean offices in the Glasgow area in recent months.

Fraser has enjoyed the work which has kept him occupied since March and the former Partick Thistle, Bolton and Hamilton Accies player says it’s made him appreciate being able to play football during normal times.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve been working with my uncle doing a bit of cleaning work so that’s been good for keeping my occupied.

“It’s been going round offices early in the morning and then again at night and cleaning everything, including the toilets.

“It’s particularly important at the moment that everything is cleaned properly and I’ve enjoyed doing it.

“I try to do some fitness work during the day between cleaning shifts. It gives me something to keep busy and since lockdown started we haven’t stopped.

“It’s been good during the last few months because without it I don’t know what I would be doing, I’d be climbing the walls. The cleaning work I’ve been doing does make me appreciate football.

“Running about cleaning toilets is not the easiest job and probably not the most glamorous.

“But it’s been good for me and I’ve enjoyed it – but it’s definitely not the same as running about kicking a ball.”

Besides cleaning, Fraser is also busy trying to keep himself fit with League One set to start a 27-game season in October.

The Premiership fixtures for the 2020-21 campaign were released this morning ahead of an August 1 start but the Championship, League One and League two teams will wait until October to get under way.

Teams will play each other three times with the SPFL having started work on a fixture list with the aim of trying to ensure that no more than five of any club’s nine other fixtures are away from home.

Fraser, who joined the Blue toon from Cowdenbeath last year, is relishing the prospect of getting back on the pitch.

He added: “I’ve been doing my own running and trying to keep myself ticking over and it’s been fine.

“We didn’t know when were going to be back playing so it was difficult to know if you were doing too much or too little in terms of fitness.

“Obviously it was difficult for those involved when it came to arranging a restart.

“We just had to keep working but it will be good when we’re able to get some normality back, not just with football, but even shops being open and not having long queues outside them.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how things develop and take it phase by phase.”