Peterhead midfielder Andrew McCarthy banking on home advantage at Balmoor

Peterhead midfielder Andrew McCarthy feels they need to make home advantage count when teams come to Balmoor.

The Blue Toon face Airdrieonians on home soil this weekend chasing their second win of the season, after back-to-back away defeats.

They won less than half of their home league games last season, with five victories from 11 in the north-east.

However, they started this campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over recently-relegated Alloa Athletic, with more of the same needed against another promotion-chasing side.

McCarthy said: “I don’t think many teams like to come up to Balmoor, particularly when we like to play and press from the front.

“We enjoy playing there and it’s somewhere we hope to get good results there. It’s quite a difficult place to come and hopefully Airdrie feel the effects of that on Saturday.

“It’s probably been a difficult start because we’ve had two of the toughest away places to go in a row. But we’re always looking to get the points no matter where we go, particularly with the quality we have got in the changing room.

“We’ve got to play better Saturday and if we do that, I’m pretty sure we’ll get a good result.

“For us, starting well is important. In both boxes we need to be clinical but the game will be won and lost on how well you can get going.”

Peterhead were beaten 1-0 at Montrose last weekend, which came on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Falkirk.

Jim McInally has fielded a noticeably younger side so far this season, which may present its own growing pains.

McCarthy added: “We’ve got a younger time, so consistency might be an issue. But you have to go out and play as best we can.

“We’ve lost the last two games by a narrow margin but Montrose deserved to win. I don’t think we were at it as we normally are.

“It’s probably a younger squad from even when I first came. The older players we have left are still full of energy and help the younger boys.

“We get in your face and are high-energy. That’s the way most teams should play as it’s hard to play against. I certainly wouldn’t like to play against it.”