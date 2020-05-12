Peterhead manager Jim McInally’s reveals abeyance concerns for Scottish football

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons next season may need to be put into abeyance to allow clubs to survive.

Coronavirus restrictions mean it could be next year before fans are allowed to return to football stadiums.

For most Scottish clubs, particularly, those outside the Premiership, playing games behind closed doors wouldn’t be financially viable.

That leads Blue Toon manager McInally to believe suspending next season may be the only way lower league league clubs can survive.

Scotland’s longest serving gaffer said: “We’re at a point now where the primary concern has to be club survival first and foremost and most clubs won’t survive playing behind closed doors.

“If it’s easier for the clubs to survive by going into abeyance for a season then that’s what we might need to do.

“Somewhere along the line if that were to happen they would need help from the government because football clubs are still businesses would still have things like rates to pay.

“There will need to be help for clubs from the government, or somewhere, either way because if it’s behind closed doors games that doesn’t bring in any revenue for lower league clubs, so how do you pay wages and bills playing behind closed doors?

“Ultimately football is nothing without supporters, how can you play people when there’s nobody coming to watch? You’d have to have amateur teams.

“The Premiership clubs might manage to play behind closed doors because of the TV revenue, but for the lower leagues it’s a non-starter and I think playing behind closed doors might be a struggle for Championship clubs as well.”