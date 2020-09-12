Peterhead manager Jim McInally’s fears clubs will go to wall unless Scottish Government allows fans at games

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has warned of the dangers for Scottish football if crowds can’t return next month.

Three hundred fans will attend today’s trial games between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie and Ross County and Celtic at Victoria Park.

But the Scottish Government’s indicative date for fans return is now October 5 and could be pushed back further.

McInally, Scotland’s longest-serving manager, said: “My worry is that if we get to October and start and there’s no fans in grounds and that goes on to November, then I think football could be stopped because clubs won’t be able to play.

“It won’t be viable and I’m not just talking about clubs in the lower leagues.

“Premiership clubs can’t afford to keep on playing with no fans, they could struggle as much as anyone.

“Particularly when they’re continuing to have to test for Covid-19 and, once James Anderson’s money has been used, it will be even tougher.

“That’s why I think at some point that pressure has to be put on the Scottish Government to allow businesses to function again and to allow people to make decisions about how they make their lives.

“Football has suffered already, but unfortunately I think there is more suffering to come.

“I hope the government are aware of the number of people employed as a result of football in this country, but if they are aware it doesn’t seem like they care too much.

“People might think I’m out of order with what I say, but everyone’s got an opinion, and mine is that people need to be trusted to make their own decisions in life.

“If somebody doesn’t want to go and watch football or go to a pub they won’t do it, but I don’t think we should give up hope of allowing those who want to do it the chance to do so.”