Peterhead manager Jim McInally pleased to land Dundee United defender on season-long loan

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes new signing Flynn Duffy will be a useful addition to his squad.

The 18-year-old Dundee United defender has moved to Balmoor on a season-long loan.

The left back has been at the Tangerines since the age of nine and made three appearances for the Tannadice side in this season’s League Cup.

McInally was pleased to bolster his squad ahead of this weekend’s derby against Cove Rangers at Balmoor with a player he has been tracking since the start of the season.

He said: “Flynn will bring a great deal of value to our squad as he can play in a number of positions on the left hand side of the pitch.

“He has featured in Dundee United’s first team already and he knows he has the chance to build on that experience with Peterhead.

“He is the type of player who gives his all on the pitch and I am looking forward to seeing Flynn turn out for Peterhead.

“We have been chasing a few signings however they have not got over the line for a number of reasons outwith Peterhead’s control so I am really pleased to get this one completed.

“Kieran Freeman came to us from Dundee United on loan last season and I felt that he benefitted enormously from that.

“Dundee United must feel the same as otherwise we would not have got the loan deal done.”

✍️ Welcome Flynn Duffy The @dundeeunitedfc left back joins on a season loan. More details to follow pic.twitter.com/PxaOQdbMxc — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) September 17, 2021

Brian Grant, Dundee United’s head of player pathway and loans, said: “We feel Peterhead is the right place for Flynn to head out to and experience first-team football.

“Like some of our other young players who have gone on loan this summer, Flynn needs a regular games programme this season and he’ll get that at Peterhead.”