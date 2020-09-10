Peterhead manager Jim McInally demands clarity over showers and loan players before League One kicks off

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes there are still hurdles to be overcome before the lower league seasons start.

The Championship, League One, League Two and the Highland League are all aiming to begin the new campaign on October 17, with League Cup group stage fixtures starting 11 days earlier.

But Blue Toon boss McInally believes before that happens there are a number of questions that need to be answered.

One thing Scotland’s longest-serving manager takes issue with is players not being allowed to shower after training sessions.

Current guidance also dictates that following matches players will also be unable to shower.

McInally said: “There are still hurdles to be overcome when it comes to getting back to the seasons starting.

“No showering goes against all the advice because the experts on infectious diseases have told us how important hygiene is.

“But after a training session players aren’t allowed to have a shower.

“I’d like Dr John MacLean from the SFA to explain why he thinks that’s OK when all the advice has been on the importance of hygiene, but players aren’t allowed to shower after training.

“It’s quite insulting really that measures have been implemented and we don’t know why.”

Within stadiums, two dressing rooms will be required for each team on matchdays.

McInally has also encountered difficulties when it comes to bringing in loan players.

With Premiership sides continuing to conduct Covid-19 tests, it appears players may not be sent on loan to part-time clubs who aren’t testing.

McInally added: “The requirement for two dressing rooms for each team is something we think we’ll be able to do.

“But then I don’t know if the home team is required to provide that space for the visitors.

“If they aren’t then it’ll be like boys’ club football where you need to turn up ready.

“When it comes to loans, some clubs don’t seem keen to send players out, the worry being that – if they trained with us – they couldn’t then train with their parent club because we won’t be testing.

“But then clubs are sending players on loan, so I think we’re needing some kind of clarity because I think clubs will still be keen to get some kind of income for players by loaning them out.

“The other thing is that these players won’t have anywhere to play really, so if they can’t go on loan they’ll suffer in the long run.

“It’s all pretty bizarre and we could do with some sort of explanation really.”