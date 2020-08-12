Peterhead manager Jim McInally asks how coronavirus bubble rules will work for part-timers

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has fears about part-time clubs being able to start the new season.

The Scottish Premiership restarted behind closed doors earlier this month with top-flight clubs operating in bio-secure bubbles at their training grounds and stadiums.

However, breaches of Covid-19 guidelines by eight Aberdeen players and Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli have plunged the game into turmoil.

Lower league clubs are set to start their seasons in the League Cup on October 6 with the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns beginning 11 days later.

Unlike full-time clubs, for part-timers it seems almost impossible to form bubbles, as players and staff have jobs away from football.

As a result, Blue Toon gaffer McInally, pictured, is concerned they may not be allowed to start their seasons, or will have to kick off without fans – two outcomes that would have grim financial ramifications.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “I do think we need to try to educate the Scottish Government about the problems we’re facing.

“We have got to differentiate the game between part-time and full-time level because the bubble they’re talking about at full-time doesn’t exist at part-time level, because everyone has other jobs.

“If it wasn’t for the furlough scheme, then just about every part-time club would be out of business by now.

“So we need to know if we’ll be able to play and, if so, if there will be crowds. I’ve spoken to people at other clubs and some of them have said December is as far as they could go if there are no games or no crowds.

“If we’re not going to be able to play and we’re not going to be able to have crowds, then we need to be told sooner rather than later and we could call it off.

“There needs to be a serious discussion about this.”

Part-time players and staff currently need to be tested for coronavirus twice a week to return to training. But when they’re not in a bio-bubble and continuing to work, McInally, who delivers prescriptions for a Dundee pharmacy, doesn’t understand why.

He added: “I don’t see the reason we should be doing it, because we’re not in a bubble that full-time teams are in. They’re in a bubble, but we’re not – we have to go to our work during the day.

“I can deliver medicine every day without needing a test, but, when I’m a part-time football manager, I need to be tested twice a week.

“I understand the full-time process, but at part-time level it doesn’t make sense. It would be helpful if we could get it verified why we need to do it, because it doesn’t make sense.

“Would Jason Leitch (national clinical director) know these situations are the reality in part-time football? Probably not, but I’d be interested to hear what he has to say about it.”