Peterhead: Lyall Cameron out to boost goal tally after strike against Cove Rangers

Lyall Cameron is hoping to boost his goal return at Peterhead after an impressive effort in the 3-1 win over Cove Rangers.

The Dundee loanee scored the second goal of the afternoon at Balmoor in a promising display from the home side.

Cameron, who spent time with Peterhead during the last campaign, hopes to feature in a more central role as he did on Saturday to boost his goal chances.

He said: “I was delighted with the goal. I want to score more goals as when I’m in the number 10 role, I get more chances. I enjoy playing there.

“Do I see myself playing there? I’m not too sure. I might be out on the right quite a lot. I’m not too fussed really. I can score more goals playing in the middle so I’d like to play there.

“I get a lot more experience every game I play, against more experienced guys. I enjoy playing my football here.”

His goal came after Scott Brown had given the home side the lead, with Russell McLean also on target for the Blue Toon.

Cameron rejoined the Blue Toon in the summer and got the chance to work with manager Jim McInally again.

The 18-year-old is part of a youthful nucleus at Peterhead this season, with Hamish Ritchie, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan.

Cameron added: “Jim is brilliant. He has a lot of knowledge and he never gets on my back when I give the ball away.

“He keeps wanting me to get on the ball and for a confidence player like myself, that’s massive. It makes me want to keep getting on the ball and trying to do well.

“It’s a very young team and it gives us a lot of energy. It makes us a bit more unpredictable and teams don’t know what to expect from us.”