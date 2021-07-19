Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Lyall Cameron out to boost goal tally after strike against Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
19/07/2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead's Lyall Cameron (centre) celebrates his goal against Cove Rangers.
Lyall Cameron is hoping to boost his goal return at Peterhead after an impressive effort in the 3-1 win over Cove Rangers.

The Dundee loanee scored the second goal of the afternoon at Balmoor in a promising display from the home side.

Cameron, who spent time with Peterhead during the last campaign, hopes to feature in a more central role as he did on Saturday to boost his goal chances.

He said: “I was delighted with the goal. I want to score more goals as when I’m in the number 10 role, I get more chances. I enjoy playing there.

“Do I see myself playing there? I’m not too sure. I might be out on the right quite a lot. I’m not too fussed really. I can score more goals playing in the middle so I’d like to play there.

Lyall Cameron in action against Hearts.

“I get a lot more experience every game I play, against more experienced guys. I enjoy playing my football here.”

His goal came after Scott Brown had given the home side the lead, with Russell McLean also on target for the Blue Toon.

Cameron rejoined the Blue Toon in the summer and got the chance to work with manager Jim McInally again.

The 18-year-old is part of a youthful nucleus at Peterhead this season, with Hamish Ritchie, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan.

Cameron added: “Jim is brilliant. He has a lot of knowledge and he never gets on my back when I give the ball away.

“He keeps wanting me to get on the ball and for a confidence player like myself, that’s massive. It makes me want to keep getting on the ball and trying to do well.

“It’s a very young team and it gives us a lot of energy. It makes us a bit more unpredictable and teams don’t know what to expect from us.”