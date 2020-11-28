Peterhead lose out in League One clash with Forfar Athletic

Peterhead lost out 1-0 to Forfar Athletic at Balmoor in League One despite dominating proceedings.

The Blue Toon, who were without the injured Simon Ferry and Isaac Layne, had recorded their first home win of the campaign last week, beating Dumbarton 1-0. Centre-back Jason Brown returned from suspension for the visit of the Loons, while experienced defender Gary MacKenzie was back in the matchday squad.

The first home chance fell to Steven Boyd on four minutes, with the former Hamilton man poking the ball at goal following a stramash from Ryan Conroy’s corner.

On 19 minutes, Blue Toon skipper Scott Brown fired just wide from the edge of the area following incisive play from Ben Armour out on the right.

Forfar, who’d had a couple of half chances, were gifted a big chance on 22 minutes when Kieran Freeman sold Peterhead keeper Josh Rae short with back pass, however, Rae got out quickly to save Jordan Allan’s low left-footed effort.

On the half hour mark, Boyd fired inches wide of the left post after interplay with Armour, before the home number 10 set up Lyall Cameron with a backheel, but his volley went straight to visiting keeper Marc McCallum.

Peterhead’s profligacy was punished on the stroke of half-time, with Bobby Barr’s looping header from Jack Mackenzie’s cross finding the top corner.

Gary MacKenzie was sent on in place of Kyle Bailey at half-time, with Freeman moving to right-back, and the Blue Toon came out with the bit between their teeth.

They would have been level within a minute, had Gary Irvine not managed a spectacular block to deny Boyd, throwing his body in front of the cross-goal effort to divert it wide.

On 58 minutes, MacKenzie could have restored parity, nodding just over the near stancheon at a corner.

Four minutes later, Alan Cook and Derek Lyle were sent on for McCarthy and Gary Fraser, with Peterhead hoping the added firepower would turn things around.

It looked like the leveller was about to arrive on 66 minutes, with Lyle barely missing a tantalising cross to the back post. Boyd then had a shot blocked, with Cook’s effort from the rebound looping by.

Soon after Cameron’s effort was deflected past the right post.

Peterhead continued to battle gamely, without managing a clear cut opportunity, until Brown sent a vicious low shot at goal on 80 minutes. However, McCallum got down to block.

The skipper would get another crack a couple of minutes later, his volley from 16 yards flying over.

In injury time, Cook got a final chance with a free-kick from 20 yards, but could only hit the wall.