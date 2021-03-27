Peterhead left-back Ryan Conroy moves focus to League One push after Scottish Cup frustration

Peterhead left back Ryan Conroy admits there is no time to dwell on his side’s Scottish Cup exit to Stenhousemuir.

Jim McInally’s side were knocked out of the competition in the second round on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat at Balmoor.

They are back to League One duty today with a trip to Dumbarton in their third match since returning to competitive action after football was suspended below the Championship for over two months.

The former Celtic and Dundee player said: “We weren’t at our best in the first half against Stenhousemuir, but we were the better team after the break and created a few chances.

“It was frustrating as we know we are better than that.

“It is hard to expect a lot from the boys, because it was only our second game back after the break.

“We just need to take it on the chin and move on.

“We knew before the game that there wasn’t much between the teams.

“We conceded a sloppy goal, which was disappointing, and that left us chasing the game.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get the goal.

“We definitely missed Scott Brown when he went off injured.

“He was great against Airdrieonians last weekend and we missed that drive in the middle of the park.

“But it was better for him to come off and miss one game rather than stay on and end up missing three or four.”

Peterhead’s 1-0 win against Airdrieonians last weekend has left them only two points adrift of third-place Montrose and Conroy knows a victory against the Sons this afternoon would propel them into play-off contention.

He said: “It is going to be a big game for us.

“All of the games in this league are difficult, but we will go there looking to take the three points.

“We are well capable of beating them.

“They didn’t have a great result last weekend, but we know what to expect from them.

“We have another couple of players to come in.

“I thought Andy McDonald was very good in defence on his debut.

“The manager will be able to freshen it up as there will be a few tired legs.

“We won’t complain as everybody wanted to get back and we are enjoying playing again.

“I enjoy the hectic schedule, because I don’t really like training.

“I would rather just play games.

“In the last 10 minutes against Stenhousemuir, I was starting to feel tired, but I’d much rather be playing games than sitting in the house.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead utility player Alan Cook, who can play in defence, midfield or in attack, is to undergo a scan on a troublesome knee injury.

Peterhead boss McInally said: “Alan’s knee problem has not eased since it has happened and we are not keen for him to do any kind of training until it gets checked out fully.

“He will go for a scan and we will take things from there, but he will missing for a few weeks at least.

“That is really disappointing news as his adaptability would have been very useful when we are playing so many games.”