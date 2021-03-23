Peterhead knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Stenhousemuir

Peterhead missed out on the chance to host Scottish Premiership strugglers Kilmarnock in the third round of the Scottish Cup after losing against Stenhousemuir at Balmoor.

Mark McGuigan opened the scoring for the League Two side against the run of play after 18 minutes.

The hosts had chances to get back on level terms but found on-loan Hibernian goalkeeper Patrick Martin in inspired form on a frustrating night for Jim McInally’s men.

Peterhead returned to action on Saturday with a 1-0 home win against Airdrieonians thanks to Jordon Brown’s winner and they looked to build on that with a positive start to proceedings.

Andrew McDonald went close inside 10 minutes with a back-heeled attempt that was hacked clear by Creag Little.

The hosts passed up an even better chance five minutes later when a Ryan Conroy corner found the unmarked Kyle Bailey but he nodded wide.

They were made to pay as the Warriors broke the deadlock after 18 minutes when McGuigan lashed home the rebound after Joshua Rae had kept out Ryan Blair’s low drive.

It got worse for the hosts when Scott Brown had to be replaced after 23 minutes with Ben Armour coming on in his place.

The substitute had an early chance to level from an Isaac Layne cross but his effort was well saved by Martin in the Stenny goal.

Jason Brown was denied by Martin just before the break as the hosts pressed for an equaliser.

Stenny started the second half on the front foot with Peterhead goalkeeper Rae called into action to keep out Tommy Muir’s left-footed shot.

Peterhead began to look lively in attack and almost capitalised when Armour showed great pace to break clear only to be denied by a superb save by Martin.

Stenny continued to pose questions at the other end with Rae making an unorthodox stop to keep out a well-struck attempt by Blair.

Peterhead defensive midfielder Kieran Freeman tried his luck from the edge of the area but could find no way past Martin as time ran out on the Blue Toon.

The final chance fell to Peterhead substitute Danny Strachan but he headed over as Stenny held on for the win.