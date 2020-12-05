Peterhead keen to prove themselves against full-timers Falkirk – Kieran Freeman

Kieran Freeman believes the Peterhead players are determined to prove they can mix it against full-time Falkirk.

The Blue Toon face the League One leaders at the Falkirk Stadium this afternoon.

As the part-time side, the Buchan outfit won’t be expected by most observers to take anything from the fixture.

But on-loan defender Freeman – who is full-time with Dundee United – reckons Peterhead can cause Falkirk problems.

He said: “We want to show we can compete with the full-time sides. There are a lot of people in the team who have come from full-time football and might like to get back there or prove they are still capable of playing full-time football.

“So everyone will be hungry to impress and show their qualities and hopefully that leads to a good result for us.

“I’m full-time with Dundee United and the Falkirk players are full-time, so for me individually these are the sort of games I’ve got to be showing what I can do to help Peterhead and impress our manager.”

The Blue Toon have won only two of their first six league games.

After last weekend’s loss to Forfar at Balmoor, Freeman is hoping Peterhead can find some consistency, starting with the Falkirk clash.

The 20-year-old added: “It’s just trying to find consistency, it would have been massive last week if we could have won and made it two on the bounce because that builds momentum.

“But it didn’t happen, so we’ve got to try to get the three points this week and get back to winning ways.

“When you look at the table, if you string a couple of results together you can be anywhere really because it’s very tight.

“So we’ve got to try to get as many points as possible and stay away from the danger zone.”

Freeman is also looking forward to playing alongside experienced defender Gary MacKenzie.

The 35-year-old former Scotland squad player joined Peterhead from St Mirren in the summer, but concussion and an ankle problem have limited his appearances so far this term.

MacKenzie returned to the fray as a sub against Forfar, and Freeman said: “When you’ve got a player that’s played at a very high level like Gary and joined from St Mirren in the summer, it’s always going to give us a boost when he’s available.

“It’s good to have Gary’s experience and communication at the back. I felt we looked solid at the back last weekend when he came on and we just didn’t quite take our chances, otherwise we could have won the game.

“Keeping clean sheets are very important, because if you keep them you give yourself a very good chance of winning and, if not, you at least get a draw out of the game.

“That’s what we’re looking to do against Falkirk is be solid and compact and work our way into the game.”