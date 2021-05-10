Peterhead keen to keep loan midfielder Hamish Ritchie

Peterhead are keen to sign Hamish Ritchie on a permanent basis.

The midfielder joined the Blue Toon on loan from Highland League side Inverurie Locos in March.

Ritchie appeared 11 times for Buchan outfit, scoring four goals as they finished seventh in League One.

The performances of the 24-year-old have impressed Balmoor boss Jim McInally who has previously described him as an “outstanding loan signing”.

As a result, Peterhead are keen to try to sign Ritchie permanently and it is understood discussions have taken place in a bid to strike a deal.

Ritchie returned to the north-east last summer after four years at university in America and signed for Inverurie.

With the start of the Highland League season delayed until November 28, he joined Cove Rangers on loan at the end of October.

However, after one sub appearance for the Aberdeen side, Ritchie returned to Harlaw Park, before being loaned to Peterhead in March ahead of the lower league restart, while the Highland League remained in cold storage.

After completing the 2020-21 season last Tuesday, McInally has already been busy preparing for next term, having held discussions with his squad.

Last week midfielder and coach Simon Ferry, midfielder Gary Fraser and defenders Andrew McDonald and Ryan Conroy agreed contracts for next season.